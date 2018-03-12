Ministerial Development Council adopts 15th March as Emirati Children’s Day

In its meeting today, the Ministerial Development Council, presided over by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Council, adopted 15th March as the annual Emirati Children’s Day.

Children’s Day also coincides with the adoption of the child protection law, "Wadeema," on 15th March, 2016, to confirm the nation’s vision and its keenness to raise future generations and overcome all challenges that prevent them from becoming model community members, in line with the UAE Vision 2021 and its centennial 2071.

Also, the council discussed ways to improve the performance of the federal bodies, in addition to developing government services and the workflow of the federal government.

The "Emirati Children’s Day" comes as an initiative of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), within the national strategy for motherhood and childhood 2017-2020.

Sheikh Mansour stressed that children in the UAE enjoy the patronage of the wise leadership in the country, presided over by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This is part of the values asserted by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and it has become rooted in the Emirati community. Emirati Children’s Day affirms these values and the role played by children as the main anchor, which the nation must rely upon to build a better community for the future.

The meeting’s agenda included discussing a draft federal law on mental health, which comes as an update of the previous federal law in this regard, in light of development of the concepts in the mental health field, the recommendations issued by the specialised organisations, such as WHO, and the important transformations of the Emirati community and the world.

The council also discussed the issuing of a resolution regarding the executive regulations of the Federal Law No. 19 in 2016, which aims to combat commercial fraud crimes, due to their negative impact on the community’s security and stability, the quality of the national products inside and outside the country, wastage of the country’s financial resources, and reductions in public safety.

The council discussed the issuing of a resolution regarding the executive regulations of Federal Law No. 11 for 2016 on controlling the trading in valuable stones and precious metals and marking them, which places the necessary protective regulations to regulate this sector and protect the consumers from fraud.

The council also discussed a draft resolution regarding Hajj and Umrah for the development of systems and procedures, in accordance with the adopted electronic route programme for people performing Hajj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The council presented a recommendation to the cabinet regarding confirming the organisational structure of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and the Federal Tax Authority, in addition to discussing a number of other topics.