Ministerial Development Council discusses government measures, decisions related to coronavirus crisis

By WAM

During a meeting held remotely today through videoconferencing, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Ministerial Development Council reviewed several government decisions related to reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus throughout the country.

The council also discussed several decisions, initiatives and reports related to governmental affairs and ways of improving the performance of federal government authorities.

In detail, the council reviewed the recommendations of the committee responsible for dealing with the pandemic’s negative effects on the national economy and related measures implemented by various federal and local authorities.

The council also discussed the outcomes of a study on the optimal use of government facilities to counter the spread of coronavirus, with the aim of drafting the necessary plans to counter any urgent repercussions that require preparing buildings and providing appropriate field services.

The council then reviewed the outcomes of the Early Leave Initiative of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, which aims to stabilise private sector employment during the period of the current precautionary measures.

The council also reviewed the ministry’s mandate regarding the implementation of its decision to identify sectors that can continue operating during the crisis and its leading recommendations, including those by its temporary work team that studied the importance for national medical industries to achieve self-sufficiency for the country.

Under the same framework, the agenda of the council’s meeting included discussing the most important results of a national business and community opinion poll on the implications of the crisis, as well as the outcomes of a tourism sector performance evaluation.

During its session, the council reviewed a comprehensive report on the UAE’s quality of life, which is based on the results of a related questionnaire.

The council’s agenda included discussing an initiative to support the investment and tourism sectors in several regions around the country by enabling hotels, resorts, shopping centres and residential complexes to easily pay for and connect to electricity services.

The council then reviewed several government reports, including a study on public opinion on social media prepared by the General Secretariat of the UAE Cabinet, a report on the continuity of judicial work, and a report on legislation for the equivalence of higher education certificates issued by higher education institutions outside the country.

