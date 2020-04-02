Ministerial Development Council reviews national issues

By WAM

The Ministerial Development Council, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has reviewed several government decisions and initiatives and ways of improving the performance of various federal government authorities.

In a virtual meeting today, the Council discussed several laws and decisions, including the issuance of a federal law ensuring sustainable biological diversity in the UAE.

The Council also discussed the drafting of a new federal law to amend the current one regarding the establishment of federal courts that can handle the jurisdictions of local judicial authorities in some of the country's emirates.

The Council also examined drafts of a number of new federal laws on the protection of assistance providers during accidents, to strengthen social responsibility principles among various segments of society.

The Council also reviewed the issuance of a cabinet resolution amending a previous one regarding reports submitted by multinationals to enhance the country’s competitiveness and its international economic status.

The Council then reviewed several government reports on a number of issues, including monitoring food import systems. The annual report of the Board of Directors of the Securities and Commodities Authority for 2019, and a report on the workings of the National Biosecurity Committee, were discussed as well during the meeting.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.