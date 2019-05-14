Ministerial Development Council reviews regulations on the electronic monitoring of convicts

By Wam

The Ministerial Development Council convened in Abu Dhabi today under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to discuss a number of topics pertaining to government affairs.

The council discussed the issuance of a decision by the UAE Cabinet on the implementation of electronic monitoring for convicts under house arrest. This step comes in line with modern penal principles of the UAE and it enhances the integration of convicts into society and maintaining family ties. The electronic monitoring also employs disruptive innovation to carry out judicial processes.

The electronic monitoring device is capable of pinning the geographical location of the person wearing it, thereby helping criminal enforcement authorities keep a track on a suspect under investigation, an accused on trial or a convict serving a sentence or serving community service.

The Council also discussed the general framework for the "Security and Agility of Vital Entities", with the aim of unifying national efforts in the area of ​​infrastructure security and agility. The plan also aims to develop contingency plans and to ensure the continuity of services in all circumstances as part of a comprehensive risk management plan.

The council also reviewed the outcomes of the amnesty programme for visa violators and illegal residents in the UAE, which was launched last year. The "Protect Yourself by Modifying Your Status" initiative granted a grace period for illegal residents to modify their status or leave the UAE without facing fines or legal issues.