Ministry of Community Development launches 'We are Your Family' initiative for senior citizens

By Wam

The Ministry of Community Development launched the "We are your family" initiative, targetting senior Emiratis, in order to achieve family cohesion and social solidarity, and consolidate family ties and relations between the community members.

Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, joined senior citizens at an Iftar held at the senior Emirati Happiness Centre in Al Mamzar in Dubai, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.

Buhumaid encouraged the community to interact more with senior citizens, whether family members, neighbours or relatives, in all the emirates, to achieve the goals and aspirations of the initiative, which targets all community members registered in the volunteering national platform.

Alia Al Joaker, Director of Community Development Department at the ministry, stated that the initiative underlines the importance of getting closer to the elderly and taking advantage of their experiences and activating the pillar, "community involvement and active life", as part of the national policy for senior citizens.