Ministry of Defence holds 'defence capacities' joint committee meeting

By Wam

The Ministry of Defence today held the fourth meeting of the "Joint Committee for Industries Affairs and Developing Defence Capacities" in Wahat Al Karama. During the meeting, attendees reviewed 2018 achievements and discussed plans for the upcoming year.

Major General Pilot Saleh Al Baloushi, Chairman of the Executive Administration of Industries and the Development of Defence Capacities at the Ministry of Defence, who chaired the meeting, said that Wahat Al Karama is a sacred place that reflects the sacrifices of the country’s soldiers.

"I speak to you at the end of a year that witnessed many achievements for our national defence industries, which showed their capacity to compete in global markets. The products of our national companies were showcased in international defence and security expos and received the attention of many countries, due to their quality," Al Baloushi said.

"The significant progress achieved by our defence industries this year is due to the ongoing support of our wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who ensured their development," he added.

Al Baloushi stressed that, in 2018, a draft strategy for the defence industry was completed, with the aim to acquire global standards, adding that a specialist administration for defence technologies was established to keep pace with new developments in global military and defence industries.

The meeting presented a range of key topics that will be adopted in the coming period, including supporting local defence companies, exchanging knowledge between international and domestic companies, facilitating effective communication and developing partnerships.

Over the next three years, a clear strategic plan will be implemented to support local defence companies and introduce them to available investment opportunities both inside and outside the country, as well as to confirm the participation of the UAE’s national pavilion in five international exhibitions next year, including at IDEX in Abu Dhabi in February.