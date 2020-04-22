Ministry of Economy reduces fees of 94 electronic services

Fees of 94 electronic services have been reduced by the Ministry of Economy according to the Cabinet Resolution no. 20 of 2020.

The Ministry today published on its website a list of these services whose fees have been reduced by 17 percent to 98 percent.

The reduced fees covered a wide scope of activities, including, but not limited to, the collective management license; the annual renewal of collective management license; the lost replacement of collective management license; the translation license of a workbook; the lost replacement of a workbook translation license; the coting license of a workbook; the lost replace of workbook coping license; the translation & copying license of a workbook; the lost replace of workbook translation/ copy license; and the lost replace of workbook registration certificate.

The fees of services like authorisation to use the "Made in UAE" trademark for each year, renewing the license to use the "Made in UAE" trademark for each year, and amending the main service data for the license using the "Made in UAE" trademark for each year have been slashed by 95%-98% as per the updated list which is available in full on the ministry's website:

https://www.economy.gov.ae/.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.