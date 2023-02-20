Ministry of Education and Coursera sign an MoU to develop an innovative lifelong learning system in the UAE

By Emirates247

The Ministry of Education (MoE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Coursera platform to develop an innovative lifelong learning system in the UAE. His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Ebrahim Almualla, Undersecretary for Academic Affairs at MoE, and Mr. Jeff Maggioncalda, Chief Executive Officer of Coursera, signed the MoU at a ceremony held during the MoE’s participation in the World Government Summit 2023 (WGS2023). The signing ceremony was attended by His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, along with senior officials from both parties.

His Excellency Dr. Al Falasi said: “Lifelong learning is a key concept that the ministry seeks to apply in the UAE as an effective tool for improving personal capabilities and skills. It helps individuals to keep up with and be prepared for the rapid changes the world is witnessing, especially in terms of technical progress and its impact on the labour market and lifestyle. Lifelong learning also contributes to increasing the productivity of individuals, enhancing their entrepreneurial spirit and innovation, and teaching them additional skills that can help them grow in their careers.”

His Excellency Dr. Al Falasi added: “We believe that fruitful cooperation and strategic partnerships with the public and private sectors are cornerstones to achieving our vision to improve the educational system in the UAE. This vision is driven by the ministry’s commitment to achieving the aspirations of our wise leadership in building a knowledgeable society that raises the competitiveness of the country in various fields. We will spare no effort to meet the ambitions of our students to obtain world-leading education that qualifies them for current and future labour market requirements.”

The MoU will contribute to boosting cooperation between both parties in establishing local and international partnerships to activate credit-recommended content in the UAE. It will also support UAE-based higher education institutions to develop credit-worthy micro-credentials and pave the way for further future cooperation between both parties to contribute to improving the educational system in the country.

“As the UAE continues to establish itself as a hub for startups and multinational corporations, the job market is poised for significant growth and transformation. To keep pace with this change, it is crucial for the skills ecosystem to adapt and meet the demands of the new economy. A focus on career-relevant, accessible, and flexible learning opportunities, with a strong emphasis on micro-credentials, is crucial in enabling this transition.” said Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera. “We are thrilled to partner with the Ministry of Education and support their vision of an innovative lifelong learning system, further establishing the UAE as a global leader in talent competitiveness.”

The MoE organised the first edition of the Future Education Forum under the theme "Foreseeing the Future of Education”, as part of its participation in the WGS2023. Officials, education sector experts, and thought leaders participated in the forum to discuss the means of improving the educational system to meet future requirements.

