Ministry of Education certifies over 22,000 teachers with e-training course

By WAM

The Ministry of Education, in cooperation with Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, HBMSU, has hosted over 42,000 teachers and academic staff using a free e-training course, entitled "How to be an online tutor in 24 Hours."

The electronic course aims to teach both local and international teaching and academic staff the skills to manage classrooms online, as well as to help them acquire the knowledge to use modern technologies to perform their duties.

More than 22,000 certificates were issued, an achievement that serves the goals of the national agenda of the UAE Vision 2021 to develop a world-class education system that invests in human capital in the areas of innovation, leadership and knowledge in the digital age.

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, stated that the ministry is adopting the best educational practices and organising distance learning programmes for teaching and administrative staff.

"Today, we are better prepared for the future, by creating a comprehensive and integrated electronic learning and training environment, which will realise the country's efforts to shift towards smart education and employ technological resources and educational competencies to serve the academic community," Al Hammadi said.

Commenting on the programme, Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, said, "We are delighted at the fact that the university is among the first to support the distance learning initiative. We are offering our cumulative experiences, advanced technological capabilities, and knowledge and academic resources to serve the nation and academic community."

