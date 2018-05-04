Ministry of Education, EPA discuss role of publishing in education

The Emirates Publishers Association, EPA, has held a joint meeting with the Ministry of Education to discuss the means of strengthening their cooperation and developing the UAE’s publishing sector, with the attendance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and President of the EPA, and Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education.

The meeting discussed several key topics and issues, such as the possibility of including more texts from UAE publishing houses in the ministry’s education curriculum, the means of supporting gifted students in creative writing through publishing their work, the possibility of holding minor exhibitions for Emirati publications in schools, and other topics that are important to both sides.

Sheikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi said that education has great importance in the UAE as it the foundation of knowledge for the development of people and civilisations. Advanced educational systems rely on educational curricula, which answer the communities’ aspirations and keep up with the needs of the future.

This meeting with the Ministry of Education was held to discuss the means of expanding cooperation between the EPA and the ministry through the UAE publishers offering exceptional texts, which can be included in the curricula for the different educational stages, she added.

Hussain Al Hammadi said that the ministry was keen to extend the bridges of cooperation with the different publishing houses in the UAE to benefit from the creativity of Emirati writers and employ them for the development of the educational curricula.

He clarified that cooperation with the EPA serves the ministry’s goals of etching the UAE’s customs and traditions in the minds of students through literary texts, which the ministry has included in its curricula especially in the Arabic language.