Ministry of Education expresses regret for food poisoning cases involving students in Al Ain

By Wam

The Ministry of Education today expressed its regret for the mild food poisoning cases that affected several students in Al Ain City, who were treated in school clinics and then transported to hospitals and medical clinics.

It explained that all necessary medical procedures were undertaken, in cooperation with the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, and asserted that the students’ conditions are now stable.

The ministry immediately suspended the food supplier of the school cafeteria and formed an emergency committee, in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority, to send inspectors to investigate the case, fix the responsibility, and take the necessary action, to guarantee the health and security of children and students.

A delegation from the ministry, which included the Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry, the Director of the Al Ain Educational Zone and several school leaders in Al Ain, visited the students, to ensure that they are receiving treatment and to monitor the ongoing investigation.

The ministry called on those responsible for the students’ education, including their parents and school officials, to communicate with each other and assess the quality of the food offered in schools.