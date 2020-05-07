Ministry of Education extends deadline for receiving applications to higher education institutions, external scholarships

By WAM

The Ministry of Education extended the deadline for receiving applications to government higher education institutions and external scholarships for the 2020-2021 semester to 16th May, 2020, instead of 30th April, 2020.

This decision was made to ensure the future of twelfth-grade students and guarantee their right to higher education.

The ministry began the application process on 10th November, 2019, for twelfth-grade students who are UAE citizens or the children of female citizens wishing to enrol in higher education institutions affiliated with the unified registration system, which are UAE University, Zayed University, the Higher Colleges of Technology, Khalifa University, Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, the Fatima College of Health Sciences, and the Abu Dhabi Institute for Vocational Education and Training, as well as Mohammed V University, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and various foreign missions.

Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, stated that the ministry is keen to provide opportunities for students to join higher education institutions and foreign missions for the next academic year, despite the current situation.

Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Mualla, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs, stated that the ministry's decision to extend the deadline was made after it noted the low enrolment rates of male students expected to graduate from high school this year, which are less than 50 percent in some schools.

"It is important for all students, especially male students, to register before the deadline because it will give them the opportunity to complete the required procedures and receive a university offer for the subject they wish to study before joining the national service. Their places will be reserved even until after the end of their national service," he said.

Last year, the Ministry received applications to register 19,796, including 14,809 students who met the admission criteria and were distributed as follow: 2,740 in UAE University, 2,034 Zayed University, 8,211 Higher Colleges of Technology, 648 Khalifa University, 726 Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute, 296 Fatima College of Health Sciences, 82 Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, 59 Mohammed V University, 81 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and 202 overseas scholarships.

