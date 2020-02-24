Ministry of Education launches coronavirus prevention awareness campaign

By WAM

The Ministry of Education, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the Ajman Teacher Training Institute, launched a coronavirus prevention awareness campaign to highlight appropriate means of protection and guidelines to prevent infections in schools.

Khawla Al Hosani, Director of the Training and Professional Development Department, said that the campaign aims to promote health education and protect public health, especially in schools, and is one of the priorities of the Ministry of Education, because it protects society from diseases and maintains health and safety, in line with global efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus and raise the awareness of societies about this disease.

The training that is part of the campaign will target school principals, Ministry of Education employees, heads of services units, and health science and physical education teachers, as well as security and safety officers working in schools, who number over 2,000.

