Ministry of Education launches "Sanadcom" initiative for children of healthcare personnel nationwide

By WAM

The Ministry of Education launched the "Sanadcom" initiative for children of the medical, administrative, and nursing staff working in the country, and who are the first line of defence against COVID-19, to promote their academic progress and meet all their technical and psychological requirements, as their parents are busy fighting the pandemic.

This initiative, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, embodies the principle of partnership and social responsibility shared by various institutions nationwide to support medical workers in the country fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

The Ministry of Education will determine the number of students from the medical, administrative, and nursing staff in the country by distributing an introductory form in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention. Teachers, technical cadres, and psychological counsellors will be hired to ensure students have access to high-quality education. Volunteering through the "Teach for UAE" platform will also be open to attract those willing to contribute to this distinguished educational and humanitarian effort.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Care and Activities Sector, said that the initiative is a continuation of the various efforts of government institutions, especially those working in the health sector. It will ensure that children of medical workers get quality education, just like other students, through the smart distance learning system that the ministry has implemented since the crisis began.

She clarified that the initiative addresses three parts, the first of which is providing academic support to students by a group of teachers. The second aims at simulating technical support for students and providing all their needs such as tablets and other tools necessary to continue their education, while the third involves providing psychological support to students by qualified specialists.

She pointed out that the initiative will be implemented in cooperation and coordination with the Supreme National Committee for Volunteering to benefit from the capabilities of the committee to provide the necessary human cadres to fulfil its mission.

Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al-Serkal, Assistant Under-Secretary for Hospitals Sector, Ministry of Health and Prevention, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Foundation, stressed the importance of the "Sanadcom" initiative to support the educational capabilities of the children of the medical staff during the current circumstances, as it shows a culture of solidarity with government efforts according to the directives of the wise leadership.

He added that this contributes to raising the morale of those working on the front lines and assures them of the academic achievement of their children, and enables them to exert more effort and dedication in facing and fighting COVID-19.

He clarified that the Ministry of Health and Prevention, driven by its keenness to achieve the best results from the initiative will enhance channels of communication with the Ministry of Education remotely to provide all the necessary data and information over the number of students from the medical, administrative, and nursing staff in the ministry.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.