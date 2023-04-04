Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure enables e-Signature feature for engineering contracts

By WAM

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, announced today that the UAE Pass-based digital signature and verification feature is now activated for engineering project contracts, allowing consultants and contractors to use UAE Pass to sign electronically on bids and contracts, while maintaining the highest level of information privacy and protection.

Al Mazrouei said, “The move aims to automate the services pertaining to engineering projects contracts. It reflects the keenness of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) to keep pace with the digital transformation and leverage modern technology solutions to simplify its processes and improve the experience of its customers.”

He added, “Digital transformation is a key enabler of shaping a better future that aligns with our leadership’s aspiration of making the UAE one of the most digitally advanced countries in the world. At MoEI, we seek to adopt innovative tools and ways to improve our performance and offerings, in line with the Emirates Programme for Excellence in Government Services.”

