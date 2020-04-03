Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVID-19, 35 recoveries among various nationalities

By WAM

The Ministry of Health and Prevention today announced 210 new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the UAE, bringing the total number of cases to 1,024.

The new cases were detected upon examining people who came in contact with previously infected patients and did not adhere to preventative measures or maintain sufficient physical distance. A number of these cases resulted from international travel.

The newly diagnosed patients of various nationalities are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical care.

The Ministry also announced the full recovery of 35 more individuals after receiving medical care, bringing the total number of those cured of the virus in the UAE to 96.

