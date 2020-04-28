Ministry of Health announces 25,000 additional COVID-19 tests as part of intensified screening, 541 new cases, 91 recoveries and seven deaths

By WAM

In line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s plans to increase the number of COVID-19 tests throughout the country for the early detection of infections, particularly among those who had contact with already infected cases, the Ministry has conducted 25,000 additional tests. Testing resulted in the detection of 541 new cases among various nationalities, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 11,380.

The new cases in question are all undergoing the necessary medical treatment.

The Ministry also announced the death of seven patients due to complications arising from COVID-19. The deceased suffered from other chronic health issues. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country now stands at 89. The Ministry offered its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to patients currently undergoing medical care.

The Ministry also revealed that 91 people infected with the virus have fully recovered after receiving the necessary medical care, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,181. The Ministry called upon the public to adhere to health guidelines and instructions from the relevant authorities, especially concerning social distancing, for the sake of the health and safety of all.

