Ministry of Health announces 398 new COVID-19 cases, as screening intensified

By WAM

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHaP, this evening announced the detection 398 new coronavirus cases of various nationalities, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 4,521.

The new cases were identified as the Ministry has intensified COVID-19 screening and expanded tests among those in contact with previously confirmed cases, said MoHaP in a statement this evening.

The UAE Government announced in its regular media briefing earlier today that an additional 172 patients had recovered from the coronavirus after receiving the necessary medical care, raising the total number of recoveries to 852.

The ministry also announced the death of three patients of different nationalities as a result of COVID-19. This brings the total death toll to 25.

