Ministry of Health denies guests of two quarantined hotels left without examinations

By WAM

​The Ministry of Health and Prevention has denied reports that the guests of the two quarantined hotels left without performing the necessary health checks.

In a statement released today, the Ministry affirmed that it is taking all necessary procedures for investigating, examining and following-up with contacts, within the framework of its precautionary measures in cooperation with health authorities in the country, and in accordance with the international standards of the World Health Organisation, WHO.

The Ministry urged citizens and residents to receive news from official sources, not to circulate rumours and misinformation, and to follow social media channels of official agencies and accredited media.

