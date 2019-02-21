Ministry of Health inaugurates Khor Fakkan Dentistry Specialised Centre

By Wam

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has inaugurated the "Khor Fakkan Dentistry Specialised Centre" with an aim of providing health and therapeutic services in dentistry field and fulfil patients and visitors’ needs as well.

The centre includes 15 dental clinics and is fully-equipped with the state-of-the-art smart devices in the dentistry field and dental laboratories to serve the region’s residents, as well as residents of neighbouring areas.

In this regard, Dr. Hussein Abdel-Rahman Al-Rand, Under-Secretary of the ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centres and Clinics, said that the inauguration of the centre comes as part of MoHAP’s plans to meet healthcare needs according to the highest medical standards and practices, by opening specialised centres and promoting preventive, therapeutic and rehabilitation health services.

Additionally, those plans include providing specialised medical personnel in order to deliver the most unique services with the highest approved standards, in line with MoHAP’s strategy aiming to enhance the society’s health.

In turn, Dr. Maryam Sayed Jaffar, MoHAP’s Head of the Dental Section, said that the Khorfakkan Centre forms a qualitative addition to dental services in the region, through the fully-equipped clinics with the recent dental tools and supplies in order to provide outstanding service.

The centre will provide medical services to citizens on weekdays from Sunday to Thursday, between 07:30 and 14:30, including general and preventive dentistry, oral health, root canal treatment, paediatric dentistry, implantation, orthodontics and reconstructive dentistry, 3D clinical imaging, and dental laboratory services.