Ministry of Health launches 'child friendly' robotic service

By Wam

The Ministry of Health and Prevention,MOHAP, has launched a child-friendly robotic service at Dibba Hospital to ensure the happiness of sick children, reduce and overcome the fear of visiting hospitals.

The new initiative comes as part of the ministry's efforts to enhance smart healthcare and cement the quality of innovative health services. The kid-friendly robot, which can be remotely or self-directed, will be used to transport children from the hospital's entrances to the pediatric clinic in bid to reduce psychological burden and grant them a sense of reassurance when visiting the hospital to receive treatment and healthcare services.

Dr. Kalthoum Al Baloushi, Director of Hospitals Administration, stressed the ministry's keenness to harness all resources and potential to develop innovative solutions. The ministry spares no efforts to improve the quality of medical services provided to patients, especially to children, and overcome all difficulties that eventually satisfy and please all patients.

"We are developing the capabilities of the child-friendly robot to deliver interactive and attractive services according to the latest technological developments. The ministry does always adopt the latest technologies and innovative solutions to serve the community and ensure its happiness. The newly introduced robotic service comes in line with the ministry's strategy to provide health services and medical care in accordance with the highest international standards," Al Baloushi added.

"Dibba Hospital is always keen to keep abreast of the latest developments and introduce new techniques that help deliver the best and finest healthcare services. Launching the child-friendly robotic service at Dibba Hospital cements MOHAP plans, objectives and strategies to provide comprehensive healthcare and integrated services following innovative and sustainable techniques," Obaid Khalfan Al Khadim, Director of Dibba Hospital, said.

"The robotic service initiative was launched to bring joy into the hearts of sick children and help them break the fear barrier," he concluded.