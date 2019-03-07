Ministry of Health launches e-service for complaints against private medical facilities

By Wam

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has announced the launching of a new e-service to submit complaints or observations against private medical facilities, its medical and technical staff, who are dealing with members of the society.

The service aims to ensure that healthcare service providers fulfil their role in accordance with global standards and within the context of MoHAP’s policy in upgrading E-services, with a view to promoting health system quality and innovating smart solutions, besides the commitment to carry out quality systems.

Dr. Hessa Mubarak, Director of the Department of Health Empowerment and Compliance said that MoHAP does not accept any shortcomings in terms of providing healthcare services. It is dealing firmly with any shortcomings, if proven, by private medical facilities and its medical staff, whether doctors or nurses or technicians. Further to that, the ministry is imposing sanctions if those shortcomings or medical errors are confirmed.

Dr. Mubarak also pointed out that number of complaints are fewer than the international rates in developed countries, noting that this new service comes within a package of MoHAP’s e-services which aim to enhance health system quality and innovate smart solutions, as well as commit to carrying out quality systems, in order to upgrade services and contribute positively to developing public policies and strategies, that seek happiness of the society.