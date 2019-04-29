Ministry of Health raises awareness on Lupus

By WAM

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MOHAP, has called on the public to be aware of systemic lupus erythematosus, SLE, to minimise its health effects especially on main organs, including the heart, kidneys and lungs.

If not controlled, lupus would result in turning the immune system responsible for protecting the body against itself, attacking healthy cells and tissues, which, in this case, develops into a life-threatening disease, the ministry specialist medical practitioners warned during an awareness workshop.

The workshop was organised under the patronage of Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Hospital Sector at the Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre on Saturday.

Run by Dr. Suad Hannawi, consultant of Rheumatology and Chairman of the Rheumatology Committee at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the workshop aimed to raise awareness on lupus and the importance of its early detection and treatment in the presence of health practitioners including doctors, technical and nursing staff, as well as renowned rheumatologists and experts.

The participants discussed the latest developments in rheumatism treatment, prevalence rates and the role of genetic factor and mutations in the incidence of rheumatism. They also reviewed modern techniques and methods being followed to reduce the spread of rheumatism as well as its early detection procedures, analysis and symptoms, which require referring the patient to a rheumatologist to follow up with the case.

The workshop also touched on the lupus, its management options, its impact on the lungs and pregnancy, and featured an open discussion on related global statistics.