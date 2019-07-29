Ministry of Health redoubles efforts to lower hepatitis rates

By WAM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has launched awareness campaigns throughout the year to promote the early detection of hepatitis, especially in conjunction with World Hepatitis Day, marked annually on 28th July by the World Health Organisation, WHO.

The ministry's campaigns, which usually provide free medical examinations and the distribution of educational leaflets on the transmission, prevention methods, diagnosis and treatment options, aim to expand the awareness of citizens and residents on the risks of hepatitis A, B and C.

The ministry's annual campaign is in line with the WHO's 2030 Hepatitis B and C targets, which include a 90 percent reduction in new cases of chronic hepatitis B and C, and the treatment of 80 percent of eligible persons with chronic hepatitis B and C infections, as well as reducing 65 percent of deaths due to viral hepatitis by 2030.

This, the ministry stressed, can be done by raising awareness, strengthening partnerships and resources, formulating evidence-based policies and data, developing prevention plans and programmes, and expanding screening, care and treatment services.

It reaffirmed its keenness to adopt the latest treatment practices and protocols globally, and provide continuous rehabilitation for healthcare providers, including medical and technical personnel, by introducing them to the latest methods of diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

MoHAP said it is working tirelessly to ensure comprehensive and sustainable health coverage for the entire community, based on innovative and sustainable methods. This is to ensure the prevention of diseases and build quality and safety systems, according to sophisticated performance indicators, while adhering to global competitiveness standards, to achieve the National Agenda goals 2021 and establish a global health system.