Ministry of Health warns against using unregistered 'Red Rice Yeast' dietary supplement

By Wam

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has issued a warning against the hazards of buying medicines online or relying on its allegations. In this context, the Ministry has strongly warned against the use of a dietary supplement produced from red rice yeast claiming its ability to unclog blood vessels.

In a statement, the Ministry said that its inspection team has spotted a video on social media, promoting a natural product containing red rice yeast, allegedly claiming that the product, after a month-long use, can help in unclogging and cleansing arteries, getting rid of cholesterol, triglyceride, and hypertension, in addition to protecting from heart attacks, as well as improving the blood circulation and enhancing memory, physical activity, and sleep patterns.

"All the communicated information is deceptive and not based on scientific ground, and it can lead to health hazards that may occur to high cholesterol and hypertension patients," the statement said, and underlined that this product is not licensed by the MoHAP and its specifications are unknown.

Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing, underscored that the promotion of dietary supplements that are of unknown origin and are not registered, whether locally or internationally, is morally unacceptable and may lead to health hazards since there are no sufficient studies and information about the product and its specifications.