Ministry of Interior extends National Disinfection Programme until April 4 on daily basis from 8 PM to 6 AM

By WAM

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has extended the National Disinfection Programme until April 4, 2020. The Ministry has commended the compliance of all UAE nationals, residents, and visitors with the precautionary measures taken in recent days to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement today, the MoI said the sanitisation drive would continue to be carried out daily from 8 PM until 6 AM the following morning, and restrictions on the movement of traffic and the public will continue during this period and resume as normal in daylight.

"The decision aims to ensure public health, a top priority of the UAE government," added the Ministry, noting that restrictions will continue to cover public and private facilities, streets, public transportation, metro trains, and trams.

"All food retail outlets, including cooperative societies, groceries, and supermarkets, in addition to pharmacies, will continue to operate and serve the public during the programme," added the statement.

In line with the precautionary measures taken nationwide to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) and MoI decided to launch the National Disinfection Programme, effective Thursday, March 26 until Sunday, March 29. All community members were urged to stay home from 8 PM until 6 AM the following day unless absolutely necessary to obtain essential food supplies or medicine or perform essential jobs in vital sectors. Energy, communication, health, education, security, and the police, along with the military, and the postal, freight, pharmaceutical, water, food, civil aviation, airport, passport, finance and banking, and government media sectors, in addition to the services sector, which includes gas stations and construction projects, were included in the list of vital sectors. Relevant categories will be verified by the authorities through business cards or ID cards.

