Ministry of Tolerance, NMC launch forum on enriching knowledge of tolerance

By WAM

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, today launched a forum to discuss how to promote the knowledge of tolerance and acceptance in the society.

Titled, "Enriching Knowledge of Tolerance" in Dubai, the forum was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the National Media Council, NMC, Afraa Al Saberi Al Saberi, Director-General of the Office of the Minister of Tolerance, Mansour Al Mansouri, Director-General of the NMC, Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Acting Executive Director of the National Tolerance Programmes, as well as a host of intellectuals, writers, publishers, researchers, influencers, young innovators, conventional and social media representatives and artists.

The forum featured plenary sessions on the key challenges faced in the promotion of tolerance, whether through books, digital content, or artistic and social media platforms, with the participants seeking to forge solutions and well-thought-out plans to ensure inculcation of tolerance as one of those qualities that forms the bedrock of society.

Six sessions were held in this regard and titled "Writers and Publishers," "Youth Councils," "Young Innovators," "Art Production," "Social Media Influencers" and "Education".

In his opening speech, Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the pioneering vision of the country’s Founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his respect and acceptance for others' beliefs as well as his staunch belief in pluralism, diversity and inclusion.

Sheikh Nahyan pointed out that the UAE's wise leadership commits to promoting cooperation and mutual respect among various segments of society.

"We highly appreciate the significant efforts made by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their brothers, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, to ensure that the UAE maintains its lead in terms of both peace-oriented endeavours and development-focused efforts," he said.

The minister added that the Ministry of Tolerance is carrying out a comprehensive communication plan to support writing, translation and production in the field of tolerance that targets all segments of society in various languages and via traditional and digital media organs, noting that the ministry will coordinate with all relevant community institutions in this respect.

Addressing the forum, Dr. Al Jaber doubled on the key role of media outlets and intelligentsia in promoting the values of tolerance and human fraternity, hailing the support provided by the country's wise leadership in this field.

"Media outlets, culture and intellectual works are the surest way to reach out to various segments of society," Dr. Al Jaber said, underlining the ongoing cooperation between the NMC, the Ministry of Tolerance, and various cultural, education and art sectors to consider the development of rich media and intellectual content and explore the views of content creators to promote the concept of tolerance and inculcate the quintessential Emirati values of coexistence, respect for cultural pluralism, acceptance of others, and renunciation of violence, extremism, hatred, nepotism, discrimination and racism.

This cooperation also covers disseminating awareness of the creative schemes carried out by various government departments in the UAE to ensure continuity and communication of these values among generations to come, he added.

The minister thanked Sheikh Nahyan for participating in the forum, as well as all the participating authorities, institutions and individuals, pointing out that the forum will further help promote the culture of tolerance and human fraternity in the UAE.

The NMC will deliberate the outcome and recommendations of the Forum to come up with the best ways of implementation, he added.