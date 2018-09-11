Ministry will use updated classifications for private jobs

By Wam

Starting tomorrow, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will adopt an updated classification of private sector professions, known as the "Emirati Professional Classification," on a pilot basis.

The new classification will apply to establishments in Umm Al Qaiwain that are registered with the ministry, in preparation for its adoption around the entire country.

The classification is the outcome of a decision issued by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, related to a list of new professions, after the ministry’s 1988 list of 3,000 professions was cancelled.

The new classification will include 725 new private sector professions, which are categorised through nine professional levels and five skill levels.

Saif Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary at the ministry, said that the new classification is part of the ministry’s efforts to achieve its strategic goals and the government’s future vision, and is based on its new role in managing the country’s human resources and developing their skills.

He added that the new classification will support the ministry’s plans, programmes and policies related to the job market and will empower citizens and attract talent, which will help to achieve the targets of the National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021, by raising the percentage of Emiratisation of the private sector and the number of skilled workers, as well as improve productivity.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that the new classification also updated the descriptions of professions listed in the previous classification, and highlighted their required professional qualifications.

Professions that can be "Emiratised" are specified in the new classification, which will enable private sector business owners to attract Emirati human resources, as well as talents and experts from outside the country, he said in conclusion.