MOCCAE, Fish Farm install 200 artificial caves

By WAM

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, and Fish Farm installed 200 artificial caves from Al Badiyah Island to Khorfakkan.

The step marks the second phase of the agreement between MOCCAE and Fish Farm to install a total of 500 artificial caves in two phases with the aim of enhancing fish stocks in UAE waters. Carried out in May 2018, the first phase included the installation of 300 artificial caves across 30 sites, stretching from Al Badiyah Island in Fujairah to Loulouiya Harbour in Sharjah.

The installation sites were carefully handpicked in proximity to the country’s coasts with the aim of bringing fishing areas closer to shore to reduce the operational costs of fishing trips and eliminate the risks associated with deep-sea fishing.

Salah Al Rayssi, Director of the Fisheries Sustainability Department at MOCCAE, said, "The Ministry’s collaboration with Fish Farm is a prime example of a productive public-private partnership that supports the sustainability of fisheries in the country. Through initiatives such as this one, we seek to build artificial habitats that provide a safe environment for the breeding of fish and other marine species."

He added that MOCCAE spares no effort to support the traditional occupation of fishing and ensure long-term sustainability of the local fishing industry through its Artificial Caves Programme, launched in 2016.