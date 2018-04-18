MOCCAE seizes 400 CITES-listed endangered birds in Sharjah

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, in coordination with local government authorities in Sharjah, seized nearly 400 ornamental birds that are protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, CITES.

The illegal trading of these species is prohibited under Federal Law No. 11 of 2002 Concerning Regulating and Controlling the International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

The Environmental Compliance Department at MOCCAE revealed that the perpetrator, of Asian origin, harboured, with the intent to trade, a large number of birds in his residential apartment, which is close to the Birds and Animals Market in Al Jubail area, Sharjah.

Mohammed Al Zaabi, Environmental Compliance Director at MOCCAE, said that the Ministry, in collaboration with local authorities, is committed to further tightening controls on the movement and trade of endangered species via the application of modern and effective techniques at border crossings and within the local markets.

Elaborating on the large haul of endangered birds, Al Zaabi explained, "We coordinated with the Sharjah Police Investigation Department to orchestrate the raid on the Asian’s apartment. We seized around 400 CITES-listed birds, as the perpetrator failed to present a proof of their legal ownership. Our control team handed the birds over to one of the Ministry’s quarantine centres."

He noted that the Ministry, through the UAE Federal Feedback Gateway and direct phone calls to the customer happiness centres, has received 28 notifications of violations of various natures including violations of the CITES, the Animal Welfare Law, and other environmental protection laws in the UAE.