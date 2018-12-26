MOCD, ADIB to establish social day clubs for senior Emiratis

By Wam

The Ministry of Community Development, MOCD, and the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, ADIB, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance the participation of ADIB in the ministry’s community projects and initiatives.

As such, the ADIB will provide financial assistance of AED1,200,000 to establish social day clubs in the centres of community development in Dubai, Fujairah, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, and at the same time, benefit from the bank’s experience in supporting and raising the awareness of community members, since it is the main supporter of senior emiratis.

The Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, was signed by Hessa Tahlak, Advisor at the MOCD, and Adel Ahmed Al Zarouni, General Manager, Real Estate and Administration and Chairman, CSR Council, ADIB, in the presence of Nasser Ismail, Assistant Under-Secretary for Community Care Sector at the ministry.

The MoU also provided the ADIB with a partnership to sponsor and support all the community and humanitarian activities that are organised by the MoCD. The bank is also committed to providing its expertise to the ministry’s customers in a voluntary and orderly manner.

Commenting on the announcement, Tahlak emphasised the ministry’s efforts to achieve the UAE Government Vision 2021 through continuous and comprehensive support to community members with active initiatives that would enhance the transition from community care to community development.

"The ministry is committed to achieving the goals of the national policy for senior Emiratis in terms of welfare and community services in sustainable and innovative ways. This is seen through a strategic partnership between the federal authorities and private sector to provide excellent services for the community members and enhance the role of the private sector in the development process," she added.

Al Zarouni said, "The MoU between ADIB and the Ministry of Community Development is in line with the bank’s CSR initiatives and efforts. This initiative is an important step towards realising our goals in supporting and developing the various segments of the community, and in particular, the elderly who we consider as some of the most important members of the community."

"Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank will offer support for the development of community centres for morning activities for the elderly across the UAE, this is in addition to reinforcing national and community initiatives as well as encouraging volunteer work with the Ministry of Community Development in various activities. ADIB is constantly supporting ideas and initiatives that are meaningful to the community and those that also support the Sustainable Development 2030 initiative put in place by the United Nations and supported by the UAE," he added.