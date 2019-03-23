MoFAIC calls on Emiratis to join UAE's diplomatic corps

By Wam

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, today announced that registration is open for Emirati graduates and employees of government and semi-government entities interested in joining the UAE’s diplomatic corps.

Interested candidates may submit their applications through the Emirates Diplomatic Academy, EDA, website to join Academy's Post-Graduate Diploma Programme in UAE Diplomacy and International Relations.

Applicants wishing to apply for the programme at EDA must hold a bachelor’s degree or equivalent from an accredited university that is recognised by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and a GPA of 3.0 and above on a 4-point scale. They also need to have achieved an IELTS score of 6.0 and above. Entry procedures will also include several other assessments.