By WAM

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, has warned UAE citizens against travelling to Lebanon until further notice due to recent security developments.

Khalid Belhoul, MoFAIC Under-Secretary, has advised Emirati citizens currently in Lebanon to contact the UAE Embassy in Beirut to arrange for their safe return home.

Emirati citizens can call the following numbers for assistance: 009615928000, 0096171111856, or 009718004444.