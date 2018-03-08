Mohamed Al Hammadi elected as Journalists Association Chairman

The Board of Directors of the UAE Journalists Association has elected Mohamed Al Hammadi as Chairman of the association.

In a meeting at the association's premises in Dubai yesterday, the new association board elected Fadila Al Muaini as Vice-Chairman, Abdulrahman Naqi as Secretary and Ali Al Hanouri as Treasurer.

Addressing the meeting, Al Hammadi reiterated the association's determination to continue to adhere to the directives of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to maintain impartiality, objectivity and maximum accuracy in news making, while optimising journalists' performance.