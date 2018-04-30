Mohamed bin Zayed and Sebastian Kurz meets Special Olympics UAE Football Team

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, met on Sunday with a delegation from the Lead OC of Special Olympics Winter Games Austria, as well as representatives and partners of the LOC of Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 and the Special Olympics UAE football team, at the UAE Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi this afternoon.

This meeting was due to the launch of a joint training programme, for the respective Special Olympics football teams of both countries, to train together first in Austria in September and then in Abu Dhabi in December.

H.H Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, wished best of luck to both teams in their training, and stressed the importance of the partnership between the two nations across several areas including culture and sports to exchange knowledge with the purpose of increasing global awareness of inclusion and tolerance towards people of determination.

Also, the LOC of Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 hosted a roundtable discussion, with LOC of Special Olympics Winter Games Austria, at Emirates Palace to exchange knowledge and discuss the success factors of the Winter Games that was held last year in the State of Styria in Austria to help in the planning and preparation process to host the World Games in Abu Dhabi next year.