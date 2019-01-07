Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Islamabad

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today arrived in Islamabad on an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with top officials received His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his accompanying delegation at Nur Khan Military Airport.

Children holding garlands of flowers welcomed the distinguished guest. He was given twenty one guns salute.

The national anthems of the two countries were also played during the welcome ceremony.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Prime Minister Imran Khan then inspected the Guard of Honor.

Accompanying His Highness were, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Pilot Staff-Brigadier Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE National Service and Reserve Authority; along with a number of ministers and senior officials.