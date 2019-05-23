Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, attended the Abu Dhabi Government Employees' Evening, Barzat Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office organised the evening last night and hosted around 3,400 employees from different government departments, entities and authorities at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed began his speech wishing the Abu Dhabi Government’s leaders and employees a blessed month of Ramadan and conveyed to them a special message from His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, who sent his personal regards and wished them success in achieving the ambitious development goals of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the importance of attending and hosting Majlises, a long-standing component of Emirati heritage. The Majlis, His Highness said, offers a public space to meet, discuss different topics and have an open dialogue between a diverse group of people from the society. His Highness stressed the need to adhere to known Majlis etiquette that is based on Emirati customs and traditions, to ensure that these gatherings strengthen the bonds and relationships between the attendees.

In multiple discussions he had with attendees, His Highness explained that the government's goal is to transform the government work experience in Abu Dhabi into a source of inspiration for various governments, regionally and internationally, and to top all global competitiveness indices, especially that Abu Dhabi has the ability, the potential and the determination to achieve these goals. His Highness further added that the aim is for Abu Dhabi to be amongst the world's best cities in relation to security, stability, entrepreneurship and innovative solutions for development issues and challenges.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed also stressed the importance of continuous learning and educating children on performing tasks with diligence. He encouraged everyone to master what they do, regardless of their profession.

His Highness also expressed his appreciation to the expatriate community that has played a critical role in building the nation through contributing to various sectors including development, education and healthcare, then and now. He also praised the recent government decision to grant the Gold Card, a permanent residency, to expatriates.

His Highness then shared the story of establishing Zayed the Second Military Academy. He said that when King Hussain of Jordan learned of Sheikh Zayed’s wish to establish a military academy in the early days of the union, the King immediately supported the idea and sent some of Jordan’s best trainers to help. His Highness reaffirmed that Zayed the Second Military Academy was established thanks to the efforts of King Hussain and our brothers from Jordan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed spoke about the importance of competitiveness and being at the forefront when it comes to introducing initiatives, projects and innovative government programmes, to come first and reach new levels of excellence.

His Highness added: "I am betting on you and I truly believe that our national progress is dependent on diligence, dedication and continuous learning. I also believe that you are capable of applying what you have learned in developing your skills and your performance. We are fortunate to have you."

His Highness pointed out that serving people, raising the quality of their lives and expanding their options for work, are the top priorities for the government. These priorities, Hi Highness clarified, create a permanent need to develop and modernise the administrative work systems within the Government of Abu Dhabi, specifically around the provision of services.

His Highness also emphasised the importance of developing Emirati human capital and the government’s commitment to provide the local talent with the skills of the future and the abilities to deal with the latest technologies, to ensure a global competitive edge. He also stressed the value the private sector brings to the development of Abu Dhabi as a partner to the public sector united by the same goals.

His Highness then thanked all government employees for their hard work and reminded them that the leadership team is always open for new ideas and initiatives. His Highness concluded by emphasising that developing Abu Dhabi is a shared responsibility and as government employees, their responsibility is larger and requires continuous diligent work that matches the emirate's unlimited ambition.

Barzat Abu Dhabi was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Department of Transport in Abu Dhabi, and Shaikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Director of The Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office, as well as a number of other officials.

Barzat Abu Dhabi aims to strengthen the connections between government employees and to open wider communication channels to solidify intra-government relationships. The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office organised its first Ramadan evening in the form of 25 traditional majlises where Abu Dhabi Government employees met with representatives from key government initiatives and entities. These included leaders from Ma’an Authority for Social Contribution, the Abu Dhabi School of Government, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, and TAMM- Abu Dhabi Government Services.

Through open dialogues and constructive discussions, the attendees were able to learn more about the objectives, plans and priorities of these new initiatives and entities as well as their role within the government ecosystem. Discussions also included multiple aspects of government work and ideas to enhance the level of government service.

Barzat Abu Dhabi was an opportunity to bring government employees together who have shared a common aspiration for Abu Dhabi to achieve the highest level of excellence and leadership in service, economy, social sector, health and education.