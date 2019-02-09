Mohamed bin Zayed attends Arabian Camel Race in Al Ain

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Friday underlined the importance of promoting heritage sports, being a time-honoured legacy actively linking the nation's past to its presence and integral part of the quintessential Emirati culture, customs and authentic Arabian traditions.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed made the remarks as he attended today part of the Arabian Camel Race in the camel race track in Remah, Al Ain City, which was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; and Sheikh Diyab bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan.

"Our national heritage lies at the heart of the UAE leadership's interests since the establishment of the Union by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who sowed the seeds of love for our national identity, an approach which has been truly pursued and supported all through under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan," Sheikh Mohamed added.

He called upon Emirati youth to preserve their national identity, customs and traditions and cement their connection and belonging to their homeland.