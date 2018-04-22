Mohamed bin Zayed attends final round of Parajiu-Jitsu Championship

By
  • WAM
Published

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has attended part of the final round of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2018, which drew local and international players from different parts of the world at Mubadala Arena, Zayed Sports City, here.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed attended the Parajiu-Jitsu Championship running parallel with the 10th international championship along with a number of his grandsons and witnessed the victories achieved by the youngsters participating in the international sports event.

He commended the determination of the young players to bring victories to themselves and their parents, in this global sport, paying tribute to the support provided by their families for them to get this winning edge and live such moments of glory.

