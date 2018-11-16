 Mohamed bin Zayed attends group wedding - Emirates24|7

Mohamed bin Zayed attends group wedding

By
  • Wam
Published

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today attended a reception at Al Manhal Majlis for the wedding of 20 grooms.

In attendance also were H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region;H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation;H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and other officials and guests.

The event featured folklore and heritage performances and dances.

طباعة Email
Comments

Comments