By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today attended a ceremony held at the Armed Forces Officers Club in Abu Dhabi, to celebrate the wedding of Hamad and Mansour, sons of Mohammed Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, to the daughters of Hamad Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri.

Attending the ceremony were Sheiks, relatives and invitees.