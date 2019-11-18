Mohamed bin Zayed, Bangladesh PM explore prospects for joint cooperation

By WAN

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met Sheikh Hasina Wazed, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, on the sidelines of the 16th Dubai Airshow, where they discussed ways to bolster friendship and cooperation, to benefit both countries.

They also exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh also discussed the Dubai Airshow and its important role in promoting the UAE's leadership in event management, and its efforts to reshape the future of the aviation industry.

The two sides affirmed their determination to expand joint cooperation in order to better serve the interests of their countries and their people across vital sectors that support sustainable development and contribute to achieving progress and prosperity.

Present at the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.