Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Vista Equity Partners explore joint technological cooperation

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, held talks on Sunday with Robert Frederick Smith, the founder and Chairman of private equity firm Vista Equity Partners, about prospects of joint cooperation between the US company and its counterparts in the UAE in the areas, such as software, data, and technology-enabled solutions.

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi, attended the meeting at Al Shati Palace.