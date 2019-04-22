Mohamed bin Zayed City 'Z35 roads, infrastructure' works completed: Musanada

By WAM

Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, has announced the completion of the 'Z35 Roads and Infrastructure Projec't at Mohamed bin Zayed City.

The project works, valued at AED280.7 million, included the construction of internal roads and infrastructure for residential plots, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi City Municipality, ADM, and abiding by the highest international standards and specifications.

The Z35 project is located at Mohamed bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi, 20km south of Abu Dhabi International Airport, at Al Mafraq intersection on the Abu Dhabi – Al Ain Highway. Project works also included storm water drainage, potable water, sewage drainage, telecommunications lines and networks, street lighting and an electricity network with 21 power substations.

The project serves 531 residential plots, four mosques, three schools and 25 social and sports facilities, providing integrated infrastructure services to all residents of the region, besides various services, including walkways covering the entire area.

The delivery of the project reflects the comprehensive development plan set for Abu Dhabi city and its suburbs.