Mohamed bin Zayed commends Emirati defence expertise

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has inaugurated an integrated weapon suite developed by the Advanced Military Maintenance Repair & Overhaul Center (AMMROC), to weaponise and enable Black Hawk helicopters to perform a variety of attack missions.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince commended the sophisticated and cutting-edge technology used in developing the weapon suite by highly qualified Emirati cadres, upon whom, he said, the State is relying to establish a solid base for military defence systems.

Sheikh Mohamed was briefed by the Suite Manager and the CEO of AMMROC on the key features of the programme which enables Black Hawk to carry an integrated suite of laser-guided, anti-tank missiles as well as multi - purpose weapons, which makes the aircraft the most advanced among Black Hawk series.

The suite is the first of its kind in the region, with the UAE, through AMMROC, having secured an international patent for this advanced technology, which qualifies the country to market and produce similar suites for all potential clients.

A total of six aircraft have been developed as yet by AMMROC, the strategic partner of the UAE Armed Forces, and work is under way to develop more aircraft so that the Centre would play a key global role in weaponising Black Haws.

The system has passed a series of live-fire tests as well as field simulation experiments to ensure its safety and combat preparedness.

This is the world's first such suite, through which Black Hawk has been developed with combat capabilities.

Attending the inauguration were H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs, ZHO, along with a number of Sheikhs and senior officials at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis.