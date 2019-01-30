Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Alawi Al Junaibi on death of daughter

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, offered his condolences to Abdullah Alawi Al Junaibi on the death of his daughter, at a mourning majlis held in Al Ain.

His Highness also extended his condolences to the brothers of the deceased, Ahmed Abdullah Al Junaibi and Mohamed bin Abdullah Al Junaibi, Director of Presidential Protocols at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, accompanied Sheikh Mohamed to the mourning majlis.

Their Highnesses expressed their sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah the Almighty to have mercy on the deceased, and grant her family solace.

Sheikh Saeed bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Dhiab bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, General-Director of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, were also present.