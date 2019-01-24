Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Yemeni Minister Delegate on death of his father

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, extended condolences to Sultan Al Bakeri, Minister Delegate and Deputy Ambassador of Yemen to the UAE, on the death of his father, Sheikh Saleh bin Ahmed Ateq Al Bakeri, during his visit today to the mourning majlis in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the deceased in Heaven and provide his family with patience.

Al Bakeri expressed sincere thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for his brotherly feelings.

Along with Sheikh Mohamed, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, extended his condolences to Al Bakeri family.