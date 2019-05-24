Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Indian PM on re-election

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his second-term election win.

His Highness congratulated the Prime Minister and the BJP on the elections win over the telephone, wishing Modi success in serving his nation.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his keenness to enhance cooperation and to advance UAE-India relations further. He also wished the Indian government and people further progress and prosperity.

For his part, the Indian Prime Minister expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness for the congratulatory call and kind gesture, adding that he hoped to advance bilateral ties between the two countries further. Modi also wished the UAE government and people continued growth and development.