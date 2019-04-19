Mohamed bin Zayed crowns Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel for winning Zayed Champions Cup

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today crowned Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel for winning the 2018 – 19 Arab Club Champions Cup, known officially as the Zayed Champions Cup, after beating Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated the administrative and technical staff and fans of the Tunisian club.

Turki al-Sheikh, Head of the Saudi General Authority for Entertainment, presented the cup to the Tunisian club and congratulated them.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, also congratulated the players of the club, praising their vibrant performance.

Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Romaithi, Chairman of the General Authority for Sports,GAS, and several leaders of Gulf and Arab football federations attended the Zayed Champions Cup final.