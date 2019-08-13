Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, left here after a brief fraternal visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, led an entourage of high-profile Saudi officials to see off His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at King Abdul Aziz International Airport.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, and Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority.